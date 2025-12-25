Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE GSL opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 53.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 0.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,238,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,215,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 626,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 613,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company's fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

