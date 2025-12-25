Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CBRL Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $586.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $797.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.49%.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,118,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,310,250. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,993. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

