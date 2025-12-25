Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (MST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 1.6% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Price Performance
MST opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.
About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
Featured Stories
