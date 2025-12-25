Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 68.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 8.3% increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

