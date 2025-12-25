SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on December 26th

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3464 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

Get SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.