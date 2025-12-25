SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on December 26th

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3464 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.
SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.