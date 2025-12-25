Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF Price Performance
