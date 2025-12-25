World Investment Advisors Sells 5,045 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 85,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 172.6% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $156.27 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.