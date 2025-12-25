World Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $141.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -253.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

