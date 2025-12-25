World Investment Advisors Has $9.68 Million Stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMTH opened at $26.10 on Thursday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

