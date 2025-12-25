Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stake Boosted by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

