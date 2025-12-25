ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 73,928 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $129.69 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,982,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,062.88. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $67,144.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,053.45. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

