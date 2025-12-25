Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,280,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $450.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.51.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.14.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

