ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,685 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 77.8% in the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,654. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.55.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

