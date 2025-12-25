ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 29,145 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,258,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $332.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.21.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $343.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.08.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.