World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 808,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Bank of America by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 637,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BAC opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $411.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

