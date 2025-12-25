ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.9%

MU stock opened at $286.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $323.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $289.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 384,300 shares of company stock worth $83,974,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.