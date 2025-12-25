CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $84.83, but opened at $82.28. CoreWeave shares last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 1,945,284 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 63,835 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $5,445,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $8,771,825.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,939.30. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $3,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWV. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of -54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

