American International Group, Inc. $AIG Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

