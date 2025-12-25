Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,939.96. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $6,593,750. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

