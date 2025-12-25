The Kroger Co. $KR Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 39.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 1st. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.