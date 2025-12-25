Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

