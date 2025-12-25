Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 869.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 360.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research upped their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Datadog Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $138.03 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 445.24, a P/E/G ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $1,240,436.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,541,108.17. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $5,090,883.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at $80,118,905.79. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,579 shares of company stock valued at $231,557,832. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

