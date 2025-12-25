Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in US Foods by 84.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,750,000 after buying an additional 1,639,310 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in US Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,003,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Featured Stories

