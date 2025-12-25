Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,142 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2025

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALLFree Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 52.3% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $208.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,973.98. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Allstate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.