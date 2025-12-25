Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,142 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 52.3% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $208.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.
In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,973.98. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus rates the stock an average “Moderate Buy,” signaling broad analyst support that can underpin the share price. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues Allstate is a buying opportunity, citing attractive valuation, an 8.7% dividend increase and a $1.5B buyback program — corporate capital returns that typically support the stock. Allstate: Recent Underperformance Has Created A Buying Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a Q4 forecast for Allstate; the note provides updated quarterly expectations that investors will parse ahead of company guidance and results. It’s informational but not dramatic by itself. Zacks Research Forecasts Allstate’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and PR items — Allstate is sponsoring events and public outreach (Allstate Sugar Bowl anthem performance; winter driving safety report) that raise visibility but have limited near?term earnings impact. Irma Thomas to sing national anthem at 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl Allstate’s winter driver report: Tips to stay safe during holiday travel
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks has trimmed several near?term and multi?year EPS estimates (multiple modest cuts to Q1–Q3 2026, Q2 2027 and FY2025–FY2027) and maintains a “Hold” stance — these downward revisions are the primary pressure on the stock today. Investors sensitive to revisions may sell into the news. Allstate analyst estimate revisions and Zacks coverage summary
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.93.
Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.
The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.
