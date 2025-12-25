Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1,650.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,184 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $215.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $218.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

