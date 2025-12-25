World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $41,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 116,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

