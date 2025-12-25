Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 381.7% in December

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,031 shares, an increase of 381.7% from the November 30th total of 3,743 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macquarie Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

About Macquarie Group

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $157.45.

Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services and asset management company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, it was granted its banking licence in 1985 and adopted the Macquarie name shortly thereafter. Over the decades, the firm has grown from a domestic brokerage operation into a global institution, offering a wide range of services across banking, advisory, investment and funds management.

The company operates through four core business segments: Macquarie Asset Management, Banking and Financial Services, Commodities and Global Markets, and Macquarie Capital.

