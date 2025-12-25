JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Short Interest Up 364.7% in December

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,362 shares, a growth of 364.7% from the November 30th total of 3,951 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $125.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $101.63 and a 1-year high of $126.17. The company has a market cap of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.