Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,851 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the November 30th total of 19,612 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.
