Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,851 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the November 30th total of 19,612 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 673,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

