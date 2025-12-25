Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.11 and last traded at $98.6380. 81,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,598,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Down 2.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 3.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $638,127.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 198,860 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,384.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,223,412.16. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 785,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,505,974 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 295.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,506.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 612,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,742,000 after buying an additional 574,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.