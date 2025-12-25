Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $6.0510. 24,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 618,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Performance

Banco Santander Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 74.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 683,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 430,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2,671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 314,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.