Park National (NYSE:PRK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 60,174 shares.The stock last traded at $160.0390 and had previously closed at $162.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Park National from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Park National from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National by 629.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 66.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Park National by 878.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, The Park National Bank, provides a full suite of commercial and personal banking services. The company’s main business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage originations and trust and wealth management services. Park National aims to serve the financial needs of businesses, professionals, families and nonprofit organizations across its regional footprint.

Through its subsidiary banks, Park National offers traditional deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside loan products including commercial real estate loans, agricultural lending, equipment financing and consumer installment loans.

