United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $6.1080. 887,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,093,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $889.25 million, a PE ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other news, CEO Gary C. Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,154.34. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth $15,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 144.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,156,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,597,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 1,026,412 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 739.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 446,503 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

