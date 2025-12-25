Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KT (KT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KT (NYSE: KT) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – KT had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – KT was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – KT had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – KT had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – KT had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – KT was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/11/2025 – KT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company’s services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea’s first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

