Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PBH Q1 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare
In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.
Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).
