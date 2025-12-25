Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PBH Q1 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.