Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts LiveOne Q3 Earnings

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on LiveOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter valued at $230,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

