L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $299.08 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

