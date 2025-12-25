Unum Group (UNM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Unum Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/15/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Unum Group was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,090. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $951,160. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.