Sidoti Csr Estimates NN’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNBR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NN Price Performance

NNBR stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. NN has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of NN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NN by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About NN

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin?gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high?volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company’s operations are organized into three business segments.

Further Reading

