Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR):

  • 12/22/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 12/18/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.
  • 12/15/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 12/8/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 12/6/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/1/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 12/1/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/25/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/19/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/16/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/13/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $43.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/8/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/4/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/3/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/3/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.91%.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

