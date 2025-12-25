Q2 Earnings Estimate for Campbell’s Issued By Zacks Research

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell’s in a report released on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Campbell's alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. Campbell’s has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.05.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.83%.

Key Campbell’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term quarterly EPS estimates (including Q1 2028 to $0.84, Q4 2027 to $0.59, Q4 2026 to $0.52 and Q3 2026 to $0.60). Those upside tweaks suggest some expected improvement in near-term profitability and can support short-term sentiment.

Zacks raised several near-term quarterly EPS estimates (including Q1 2028 to $0.84, Q4 2027 to $0.59, Q4 2026 to $0.52 and Q3 2026 to $0.60). Those upside tweaks suggest some expected improvement in near-term profitability and can support short-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Campbell’s was featured in a 247WallStreet roundup of under-the-radar dividend stocks to buy on the cheap — media coverage like this can attract income-focused buyers. 3 Under-The-Radar Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Cheap

Campbell’s was featured in a 247WallStreet roundup of under-the-radar dividend stocks to buy on the cheap — media coverage like this can attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on CPB and published a detailed schedule of revised quarterly and annual forecasts rather than initiating coverage or changing target price — this limits the directional force of the update.

Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on CPB and published a detailed schedule of revised quarterly and annual forecasts rather than initiating coverage or changing target price — this limits the directional force of the update. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for Dec. 24 appears anomalous (shows 0 shares / NaN change) and provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning.

Short-interest data reported for Dec. 24 appears anomalous (shows 0 shares / NaN change) and provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several mid?to?longer-term estimates (Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027) and lowered FY2027 (to $2.59) and FY2028 (to $2.70) EPS forecasts — downward revisions to multi-quarter and full?year earnings can dampen investor enthusiasm and weigh on the stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.