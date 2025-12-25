Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently:

12/22/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

