Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Consolidated Edison (ED)

12/22/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Consolidated Edison was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Consolidated Edison is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In other news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,864.29. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

