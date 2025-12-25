Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $567.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

