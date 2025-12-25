Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF $JHCB

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,565 shares during the period. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 45.42% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHCB. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,000.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JHCB stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $22.03.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.