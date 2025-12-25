Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60,486 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF $JHPI

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 13.28% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 145,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $452,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JHPI stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

