Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 6,041 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $323,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $234.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.01. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,500. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,684,355. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.29.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

