Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,414 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.3% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $227.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total transaction of $302,131.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,379.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.98.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

