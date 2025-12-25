Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,536 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Payoneer Global worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $270.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.