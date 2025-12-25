Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,651 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ROBT stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.